Range Rover driver who sank car at Richard's Bay beach yet to be arrested - KZN police

RUSTENBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are still hunting down the driver of a Range Rover who was seen driving in the water at Richards Bay. The car was later submerged in water at the beach. “The Richards Bay police are aware of the incident but no one has been arrested. The suspect is still being sought by the police,” said spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said yesterday.

The driver of the Range Rover was filmed putting on a show for beachgoers by driving through the water. The video was believed to have been recorded at the Pelican Island at the Port of Richards Bay on New Year’s Day. Two videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. In the first video of about 24 seconds, the sport utility vehicle (SUV) driver on the shallow edge of the beach with two passengers standing out of the sunroof waving hands while the crowd cheer the drive on.

In the second video of about 21 seconds, the SUV could be seen partially submerged, with the water just below the window level. One person is seen walking away from the car, while four others could be seen next to the car looking inside of it. A tow truck could be seen on the edge of the water, towards the end of the video.