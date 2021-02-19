READ: Cele releases quarter three 2020/2021 crime stats

Deputy Minister of Police, Hon Cassel Mathale; National Commissioner of the SAPS; General Kehla Sitole; National Head of the DPCI Lt General Lebeya Deputy National Commissioners Provincial Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners;

The Secretary for Police, Mr Alvin Rapea;

Senior Officers;

Heads of Entities;

All Heads of Department;

Members of the Media

Afternoon to you all

I hope that you’re all keeping safe under these trying times of COVID-19.

COVID 19 IMPACT

The impact of the pandemic has been widely documented as well as the effect COVID-19 continues to have on our healthcare system, our economy and our livelihoods.

Yes, COVID-19 is also impacting on policing, infecting over 27 thousand members and claiming the lives of 570 of them.

It is indeed painful to see our members succumb to this unforgiving virus.

At the same time we remain encouraged that over 25 thousand of our members have recovered and are back at work, serving their communities.

While some of our members fight for their lives, others continue their fight against ruthless criminals, each day.

We have had to dig deep as the SAPS to make sure that we deliver on OUR constitutional mandate at all cost.

CRIME PICTURE

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The crime figures of the 3rd quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, demonstrate crimes committed between Level 1 and Adjusted Level 3 Lockdown, which kicked in, on the 15th of December.

The statistics we will be releasing today expose some of the gaps that exist in policing certain crime categories.

They also lay bare, some of the policing shortcomings experienced in certain provinces.

The National Crime Statistics from October to December 2020 do not paint a good picture, and hence force us as the SAPS to dig deep and put the shoulder to the wheel.

FIGURES BREAKDOWN

MURDER

In the three months of reporting, a 6.6 % increase in murder was recorded.

This means 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Mpumalanga province recorded the highest increase of 13,7% when compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape provinces recorded a decline in their murder cases.

193 of the murders were as a result of domestic violence.

CAUSES OF MURDER

The top four causative factors of these deaths are arguments, robberies at a household and businesses, mob justice incidents and gang-related killings.

A total of 2 481 people were murdered in public places like on the street, open field, parking areas and abandoned buildings.

1643 murders occurred at the home of the victim or of the perpetrator.

While Liquor outlets were the third most likely place to be killed in South Africa.

Overall, contact crimes committed against a person decreased by 1.4%

RAPE

A 5% increase has been recorded for Sexual offences detected as a result of police action.

12 218 people were raped between October and December last year.

This is an increase of 181 cases, amounting to a 1.5% increase compared to the previous reporting period.

Over 4900 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the rapist.

570 were domestic violence related and 547 of rape cases in this category, involved female victims and 23 were males.

Inanda, Umlazi in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police stations recorded the highest incidents of rape.

Members of the Media,

Allow me to take this opportunity to assure the nation that there is no shortage of evidence collection kits, also known as Rape Kits in ALL police stations across the country.

A three -year contract entered into with a supplier in 2019 to provide these essential kits, is still in place.

The availability of the “rape kits” at all provinces is confirmed on a weekly basis and replenishment is done as per the stations request.

So the statement by the EFF calling for my head due to what it terms a shortage of rape kits in 76% of police stations since July 2020, is false and downright misleading.

Trying to score cheap political points, using the painful ordeal of thousands of rape victims and survivors, is just disgusting, to say the least.

GBV

Let me also remind the nation that GBV and Femicide remains a priority crime for the SAPS.

We are on a daily basis, improving our services and responses, at station level.

As the SAPS we are motivated that numerous life sentences have been handed down for crimes committed against women and children.

In the three months of reporting, the FCS secured 129 life sentences.

I really hope these jail terms also reassure victims of GBV of our efforts as law enforcement to bring them justice.

FARM ATTACKS

19 people were killed in 18 incidents of murder which occurred in farms and small holdings. While most of the people died in the hands of criminals, unfortunately some of those were killed by farm owners or farm managers.

PROPERTY RELATED CRIMES

There was some good news for those who owned property and livestock.

All Property Related crimes decreased by 15.8%. Stock theft which has been problematic over the last couple of years also recorded a decrease of 6.9%

Burglary at residential and non-residential premises declined drastically.

Theft of vehicles and motorcycles also declined by over 20%

ASSAULT

Assault figures show that violence stalks our society and in many cases the violence is aggravated by alcohol abuse.

50 124 cases of assault were opened with the police in the three months of reporting.

The noticeable areas of occurrence of these assaults are at the home of the victim or perpetrator, public places and liquor outlets.

TRIO CRIMES

The crimes feared most by South Africans increased.

Aggravated robberies such as Carjacking increased by 7%

There were 77 more residential robberies in the month of October to December 2020.

However there has been some relief for business owners, 374 less businesses were robbed during this time.

Unfortunately the same can’t be said for the country’s trucking industry.

An increase in the targeting of delivery vans and trucks was recorded.

Majority of the vehicles including courier vans were targeted for their cargo, which is usually food, appliances and other priced goods.

CITs

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is clear the SAPS MUST change its responses to Cash in transit robberies.

The current plan in place now is clearly NOT working.

There were 26 more attacks on cash vans in the third quarter of 2020/2021 financial years

National Commissioner, if we are to win against these thugs, SAPS must go back to the drawing board and work with speed.

We will also, in the coming days meet with the CEO’s of the Cash in Transit industry on this matter.

CONCLUSION

As I conclude,

In spite of the bleak situation and also being in the midst of a pandemic, We MUST and we WILL do more to turn this crime picture around.

I remain concerned about the Mpumalanga, Kwa Zulu-Natal, Free State and the Western Cape provinces, which these stats show, are regressing in their fight against crime.

Meanwhile, while some of the provinces have shown a significant improvement in this regard, led by the Eastern Cape.

The four provinces recorded over 10% increases in the crime of murder.

As the Police Ministry and Police management, we have taken a decision to have operational oversight in the four provinces and monitor them closely.

We expect a turn around plan to be adopted and executed urgently and effectively.

Failure to do so must result in consequences.

Commissioner, there must be ACCOUNTABILTY! It can’t be business as usual.

We must all have sleepless nights over these crime numbers.

We must exert ourselves in the quest to deliver our mandate as the SAPS, which is to PROTECT and SERVE the people of this country.

This is a matter of life and death and complacency won’t be tolerated.

With those words, let me hand over to Major General Thulare Sekhukhune who will give a Presentation which will reflect an overview of the 2020/2021 Quarter three crime statistics.

I Thank you.

IOL