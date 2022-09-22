‘Reckless’ truck driver in Pongola crash that claimed 20 lives drove in the oncoming lane for 1.2km, report shows

Durban – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is currently visiting the crash site where 20 people lost their lives in a fatal crash on the N2 near Pongola. Mbalula released the accident report from the scene.

He said 18 children between the ages of 5 and 13 and a teacher died when a truck crashed into their vehicle last Friday. The light delivery vehicle had been transporting the children home in the back of a bakkie. Mbalula said the truck driver was reckless because he overtook on a barrier line and drove in the oncoming lane for 1.2km, endangering the lives of motorists.

“The driver never made an attempt to go back into his own lane.” He said driver error was a major contributing factor and his action was prohibited. Mbalula also condemned the carrying of passengers at the back of a goods delivery vehicle.

“This is illegal and strongly prohibited.” He said this issue highlights the issue of scholar transport. Mbalula said more law enforcement would be deployed to the area.

In addition, a R2.5 billion widening of the roads was also earmarked for the area. “Sanral (SA National Roads Agency) will have the designs ready by the end of the year.” He sent his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and said he would attend the mass funeral on Saturday.

