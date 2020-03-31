NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Professor Gita Ramjee. File picture: Jennifer Bruce
Professor Gita Ramjee. File picture: Jennifer Bruce

Renowned SA scientist Gita Ramjee dies of complications due to Covid-19

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 9h ago

Share this article:

Tributes are pouring in for renowned scientist Professor Gita Ramjee, the chief scientific officer for the Aurum Institute, who died on Tuesday after reportedly suffering Covid-19 related complications.

The institute shared the news of Ramjee's death in a Twitter post on Tuesday night.

" Aurum is deeply saddened by the death of its Chief Scientific Officer Prof Gita Ramjee, world renowned for her tireless work to find HIV prevention solutions for women," the institute said. 

"Group CEO Gavin Churchyard, described her as; "a bold and compassionate leader in the response to HIV."


Immediately after the news broke, members of the scientific community and local activists and personalities, shared their tributes to the remarkable researcher on Twitter.




Ramjee was also the  director of the South African Medical Research Council's HIV Prevention Research Unit

Ramjee, who was based in KwaZulu-Natal, was awarded the “Outstanding Female Scientist” Award by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships (EDCTP) in 2018. 

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999

IOL

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles