Reservoir Hills family startled as black mamba 'knocks', enters home through front door

DURBAN - A Reservoir Hills family got the shock of their lives after a massive black mamba slithered into their home this week.

The snake, measuring a whopping 2.72metres, literally entered the family home through the front door.

Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, said the family was in the kitchen when they heard a noise at the front door.

"They look up and saw a massive black mamba entering the house. I'd imagine this is a worst nightmare for many people," Evans said.

He said the snake slithered past the family, without realising they were there.

"I think something outside may have scared it so it sought refuge inside the home," Evans said.

The homeowner was stressed and picked up a chair to defend his family but Evans said the snake would not have attacked them.

He said when the snake saw the man, it raised its head off the ground and flared a narrow hood.

Evans said the snake was frightened off by the defence tactic and slithered on.

The snake continued through the house, along the passage and passed the bathroom.

"The family realised that a child was in the bathroom but the snake slithered on past and into a room," he said.

When he arrived at the property, he said was "it was a really big mamba".

"Everyone says that and I was expected an average sized snake, around 2.2m. As I approached the door, I could hear the snake moving on the floor. It sounded big. I opened the door and sprawled out across the wooden floor, was this massive black mamba! It was such a weird, crazy sight. I took a pic and it saw me and dashed under the bed," Evans said.

He said he managed to pull the snake out and it was a powerful beast.

Evans said along with the team from Dangerous Creatures, he was able to collect data from the snake that measured in at 2.72m and 2.85kg.

Nick Evans and his latest catch Picture: Nick Evans

"I couldn't believe what happened here. I have had a few cases similar to this where the mamba wandered through the house, but this just seemed particularly crazy. I'd rather have this as an intruder, even though it's a highly venomous snake, than an armed human intruder. At least a snake does not want to harm you. One must remember that this snake was more terrified than the family was. If it wasn't, and they were the evil monsters that they are often made out to be, it would have bitten at least one resident," Evans said.

IOL