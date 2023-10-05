Richards Bay fire and the possible health risk to residents

Since the weekend, large amounts of carcinogenic (cancerous) polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) have been released into the atmosphere surrounding Richards Bay after the NCT Forestry Wood Chip plant caught fire. Firefighters on scene managed to douse the flame before it could spread to a neighbouring wood factory, saving both the community and surrounding environment from more exposure to harmful substances.

But as the smouldering remains of what used to be a large wood chip factory lie in a state, we explore some of the health risks to residents who have been forced to breathe in fumes for around six days now. Depending on what chemicals were stored on site at the NCT wood chip factory, would determine how harmful the substances were that went into the atmosphere during the fire, occupational health expert Professor Rajen Naidoo told IOL. The University of KwaZulu-Natal alumni, whose research focused on occupational and environmental respiratory diseases and dose response models, said the fire would pose a health risk to pregnant women, children and the elderly, more than anyone else.

But this is subjective to the fumes that were given off by the huge blaze. “If there was treated wood in that factory, then I think the intensity of the fire itself would have burnt all the harmful substances before it could be released into the atmosphere. However, there could be particles from the factory that were given off during the fire,” Naidoo said. “If large amounts of chemicals were stored at the factory, and that also caught alight, then it would pose a risk to the health of residents in various ways. People with chronic illnesses like asthma, people with heart conditions and even small children would be affected by it,” he said.

“The UPL chemical fire (near uMhlanga during the unrest in 2021) would be a perfect example here and how that posed a health risk and environmental risk. That in itself could cause acute medical problems. “Also, if the wood was treated and contains solvents (chemicals), those would also be a risk to the environment, but chances of that happening, given the intensity of the flames, are low because they may have been burnt out quite fast,” said Naidoo. But NCT general manager Danny Knoesen said there were no toxic fumes being released as a result of the fire.

“During this time of crisis, it is concerning to note speculative rumours surfacing about toxic fumes from the burning wood chips and imminent and massive job losses. NCT assures the public that these are pure speculation. “The wood chips NCT have in stock are merely small pieces of raw wood (as you would use on your braai fire) with no added chemicals,” Knoesen said. Besides the large wood processing plants in Richards Bay, there is also Richards Bay Minerals and other metal processing plants, all of which use excessive amounts of chemicals in their daily operations.

The health risks posed by large factories around residential areas have been well documented in the Durban south area, where the Engen oil refinery once operated. Foul smells, stale air and an overall choking sensation experienced in the Wentworth, Bluff and Merebank areas were common occurrences for residents. In July 2020, Engen confirmed that a small amount of Mercaptan was leaked from the Engen Refinery.

Mercaptan is a sulphur-containing substance used to process natural gasses. Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith said only a small amount was released through the leak and that it was contained. Local resident Gloria Naidoo told the Daily News: “We experienced the most terrible odour. So strong that we were coughing and felt shortness of breath.The smell was unbearable and left us feeling dizzy and gasping for breath."

In December 2020, residents were left in a state of fear once again, after a massive explosion took place at the Engen refinery, which prompted community organisations in the area to launch a civil claim against Engen. The explosion caused some flats nearby to catch alight, while some residents had to be admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation. The refinery has remained closed since the fire and plans are to turn it into an import fuel storage facility.