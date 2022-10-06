Richards Bay municipality denies it hired a top official with fake qualifications

Durban – The City of Mhlathuze (Richards Bay) in northern KwaZulu-Natal has denied allegations that it recently hired a top official without vetting the qualifications he presented.
The official heads one of the critical departments in the municipality.
The allegations around the official’s qualifications were sparked by an email from a person purporting to be a whistleblower within the municipality.
In the email, it was claimed that the official presented a Unisa qualification which doesn’t have a certificate number.
Further, it was alleged that the municipality failed in conducting a basic check as the certified copy had a police stamp dated 2017.
“I have noted with concern that there are still municipalities which employ unqualified people in senior positions whereas people are having serious issues with water and electricity.
“I have attached the advertisement for the head of section (HOS) from one of the bigest (sic) municipalities in KZN and the qualifications submitted by the new head of section for ****.
“The municipality appointed the HOS based on the attached fraudulent qualification with no certificate number.
“That is the reason why we are suffering with service delivery like this, especially water and electricity.
“All I can say is that this is very concerning and not believable that such a thing can happen,” read part of the email which was circulated.
However, the spokesperson of the municipality, Bongani Gina, said the official was vetted and all his qualifications responded positively.
“As the municipality we can confirm that Mr **** was verified through an accredited and professional vetting and verification company through the City of uMhlathuze HR department and was found to be positive and legal (recognised).
“According to the personal credential verification report, Mr ****’s qualification was done at Unisa in 2007 and completed.
“In fact, the report shows that he went further to do other tertiary post-graduate qualifications in Mancosa and completed it in 2013,” Gina responded when IOL queried the matter.
