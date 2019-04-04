File picture

Durban - A robbery suspect has been killed in a shoot-out with police in Emanguzi, Kwazulu-Natal, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said a 57-year-old woman was at home with her children when suspects broke in while they were sleeping on Tuesday night.

They demanded her car keys and household appliances.

"The suspects stole a grass cutter machine, cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene in victim’s motor vehicle. The victim immediately reported the case to the Emanguzi police station", Zwane said.

On Wednesday, police carried out an operation to trace the stolen vehicle and spotted it in the Mfihlweni area. Zwane said when they tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued.

"One suspect was fatally wounded whist the others fled the scene on foot into the bushes. The vehicle was recovered and the outstanding suspects are being sought by the police."

African News Agency (ANA)