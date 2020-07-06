Rossburgh testing centre closed for deep clean after staffer contracts Covid-19
Durban - The Rossburgh Drivers Licence and Testing Centre (DLTC), was closed on Monday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.
The centre was opened on June 5 and had begun processing some of the backlog.
Spokesperson from the Department of Transport, Kwanele Ncalane, said the temporal closure and disruption of services came into effect from Monday.
"There are precautionary measures that need to be taken by the department to allow health workers to conduct an assessment and screening of all staff members working in this office.
"The employee in question was due to for an operation this weekend and was requested by her doctor to have a Covid-19 test done, before any procedure was to be performed. The official then tested positive for Covid-19. The station and the DLTC has since been closed, as part of Covid-19 health and safety protocols and guidelines. The staff and all those who were in contact with the employee will be tested as well," he said.
Once given the green light to resume operations from the Department’s Occupational Health and Safety team, all other services rendered by the Rossburgh DLTC will re-open and members of the public will be advised accordingly.
Members of the public and car dealerships are urged to use other DLTCs and registering authorities, including post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities.
Member of the public are also urged not to panic as there is the 90-days grace window period approved by the Minister of Transport for the renewal of licences that have expired.IOL