Rossburgh testing centre closed for deep clean after staffer contracts Covid-19

Durban - The Rossburgh Drivers Licence and Testing Centre (DLTC), was closed on Monday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre was opened on June 5 and had begun processing some of the backlog.

Spokesperson from the Department of Transport, Kwanele Ncalane, said the temporal closure and disruption of services came into effect from Monday.

"There are precautionary measures that need to be taken by the department to allow health workers to conduct an assessment and screening of all staff members working in this office.

"The employee in question was due to for an operation this weekend and was requested by her doctor to have a Covid-19 test done, before any procedure was to be performed. The official then tested positive for Covid-19. The station and the DLTC has since been closed, as part of Covid-19 health and safety protocols and guidelines. The staff and all those who were in contact with the employee will be tested as well," he said.