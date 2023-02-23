Russian tourist drowns at uMhlanga beach, second drowning this week

Durban - A 47-year-old Russian tourist drowned at uMhlanga beach on Thursday afternoon. The man is believed to have drowned at an unprotected beach.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is the second drowning this week. On Monday, Shaun Ramsunder, 29, had been swimming at the uMhlanga main beach when he drowned at around 7.30pm. Speaking about today’s incident, Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said they received reports of the drowning just before noon and an aerial search was conducted.

More on this Search for man who drowned at Umhlanga Beach while swimming with his brother

A 47-year-old man and his wife had been swimming at Durban view park and he got into trouble and got swept in by the current. “He was finally located by a kite surfer who brought him back onto shore,” he said. Herbst said the victim had a weak pulse and advanced life support paramedics tried to resuscitate him for over 20 minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Unfortunately, despite efforts the man passed away on scene,” Herbst said. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said the search for Ramsunder’s body would continue today. Ramsunder, who lives in Phoenix, had been swimming with his friend and brother when he got into difficulty.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, Balram said the search was called off due to poor visibility. “Based on expert advice, Reaction Unit South Africa has extended its search north of uMhlanga in an attempt to recover the body. “According to experts, based on tide and wind direction, the body could have drifted from the initial scene.