SA Champions Season back in full force

Durban - Horse racing had been on hold for the Covid-19 lockdown, but things returned to normal at Greyville racecourse this week.

The Champions Season may have been delayed, but it gets under way tomorrow, with the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes. The Grade 2 Independent race is an important stepping stone for Durban July hopefuls and Queen’s Plate winner Vardy is the star turn in tomorrow’s race.

After his Queen’s Plate victory, Vardy was a strong fancy for the Sun Met but lost due to severe interference in the running.

He has the July - pushed back to July 25 - as his season-ending target and tomorrow’s race is a first step in that direction.

Trainer Adam Marcus, son for former South African champion jockey Basil Marcus, has to date had a stellar season, winning two Grade 1 races with Vardy and the filly Mississippi Burning winning the Cape Fillies Guineas.