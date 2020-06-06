SA Champions Season back in full force
The Champions Season may have been delayed, but it gets under way tomorrow, with the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes. The Grade 2 Independent race is an important stepping stone for Durban July hopefuls and Queen’s Plate winner Vardy is the star turn in tomorrow’s race.
After his Queen’s Plate victory, Vardy was a strong fancy for the Sun Met but lost due to severe interference in the running.
He has the July - pushed back to July 25 - as his season-ending target and tomorrow’s race is a first step in that direction.
Trainer Adam Marcus, son for former South African champion jockey Basil Marcus, has to date had a stellar season, winning two Grade 1 races with Vardy and the filly Mississippi Burning winning the Cape Fillies Guineas.
Mississippi Burning would make her KZN debut tomorrow in the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas.
Also on the 10-race card is the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Guineas that includes Cape Derby winner Golden Ducat and runner-up Sachdev.IOS