SA has almost 22 000 active Covid cases

DURBAN – SOUTH Africa has a total of 21 951 active Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, the Health Ministry noted an increase of 897 new Covid-19 cases with 35 new deaths.

SA has a cumulative total of 1 584 961 confirmed coronavirus cases with a total of 54 452 deaths.

The country's recovery rate remains firm, at 95%, with 1 508 558 people having recovered from Covid.

Picture: Health Ministry

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases (5 344) followed by the Northern Cape (3 846), the Free State (3 644) and the North West (3 059). The Eastern Cape has the lowest number of active cases.

Picture: Health Ministry

The number of tests conducted is 10 715 773. The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 329 098.

Meanwhile, Gauteng health authorities have confirmed a noted increase in Covid cases and are urging people to obey lockdown rules.

According to the department, outbreaks were recorded in Vereeniging and parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said non-pharmaceutical measures remained the best method of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all have a part to play to stop the spread. We will continue to monitor adherence to Covid-19 measures in communities, as well as in schools, workplaces and on public transport,” she said.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant circulating in India, has not been detected in SA.

“We wish to reassure citizens that there are no direct flights from India and that all our ports of entry employ stringent containment procedures to minimise the importation of Covid-19. We are currently on high alert to screen passengers and test those who require further assessment,” he said.

IOL