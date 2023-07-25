SA man recovering well at home after contracting cholera in Pakistan

A South African man who had recently travelled to Karachi, Pakistan, was the latest person to test positive for cholera in the country. The 24-year-old is currently recovering at home and in stable condition, the Department of Health said in a statement.

They said he was the third known imported cholera case after two others tested positive after travelling from Malawi. The department said the country had recorded a cumulative total of 199 laboratory-confirmed cases since February. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has called for continued vigilance over cholera.

He said in the latest positive case, the patient had arrived in the country on July 16 from the cholera endemic Pakistan, where he experienced abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms after a meal. On July 18, he was hospitalised after feeling dehydrated and was taken to a private hospital in Durban. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) took samples of his specimen and on Monday, it was confirmed he was positive for cholera.

The health department said he was recovering well at home. They said the patient had reported that he had diarrhoea but did not immediately seek medical attention while in Pakistan. He only rehydrated himself using bottled water because he didn’t suspect any foodborne illness. “The outbreak response team has effected contact tracing and identified four family members and one friend he stayed with while in Pakistan.

“None of the contacts identified are presenting with cholera symptoms and are on continuous close monitoring,” said Foster Mohale, a spokesperson for the Department of Health. They said they also collected water samples from the patient`s place of residence and submitted them for laboratory testing at the National Health Laboratory Service. “While the situation is under control from the recent cholera outbreak in some parts of the country, Minister Phaahla urges the public to stay alert and maintain a high level of personal hygiene at all times to prevent possible transmission of waterborne and foodborne diseases,” said Mohale.