SA records 14 271 new Covid cases, death count now at 76 247

DURBAN - A TOTAL of 14 271 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 568 511. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 473 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76 247 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported that the majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Gauteng Province accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo Province accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The total number of cases today (n=14 271) is higher than yesterday (n=7 502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 169). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

Picture: NICD There has been an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. Just over nine million vaccines have been administered.