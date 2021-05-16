SA records 2 585 new Covid-19 cases ahead of Phase 2 of government’s vaccine roll-out

DURBAN - MORE than 2500 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in South Africa, taking the country's cumulative count to 1 613 728.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 2585 new cases were identified and 27 new deaths have been reported increasing SA's death total to 55 210.

Gauteng - 10

KwaZulu-Natal - 5

Mpumalanga - 6

Northern Cape - 1

Western Cape - 3

Free State - 2

"The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 524 352 representing a recovery rate of 94,4%. The number of tests conducted to date is 11 115 048. Of these 27 543 tests were conducted since the last report," Mkhize said.

Picture: Health Ministry

He said the Sisonke Programme has now ended and has vaccinated a total of 478 733 healthcare workers.

"Tomorrow, phase two will start as planned with Pfizer vaccines at 87 sites across the country, 83 in the public sector and four in the private sector," Mkhize said.

To date over 1 227 million senior citizens and over 914 000 health care workers have registered on EVDS.

As a reminder, there are now 5 ways ways to register on EVDS:

- online at www.vaccine.enroll.gov.za

- using the Whatsapp line 0600 123456

- by sms- dial *134*832#

- call the COVID-19 hotline 0800 029 999

- You can use the new QR- simply scan and follow the prompts.

The QR code will be published widely and can be found on sacoronavirus website or the National Department of Health Website. All services are zero rated- that is you don’t need airtime, data or money to use the services

