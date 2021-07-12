SA records 220 more Covid-19 deaths, as infection rate slows down

DURBAN: South Africa’s moving average of new Covid-19 cases was lower on Monday than Sunday and the lowest in seven days, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed. The total number of cases on Monday, at 11 182, is lower than Sunday, at 16 302, and lower than the average number of new cases per day, over the seven preceding days’ 18 768, NICD said.

This comes against a backdrop of the Department of Health reporting 220 more Covid-19 deaths, which brought the country’s total number of deaths linked to the virus to 64 509 to date. The NICD reported 11 182 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 206 781. This increase represents a 31.4% positivity rate. So far, 13 937 470 tests have been conducted, in both public and private sectors.