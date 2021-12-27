SA records 3 782 new Covid-19 cases, death toll increases by 15

SOUTH Africa has recorded 3 782 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 3 417 318. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said this increase represents a 22% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 15 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 829 to date. “A total of 21 076 433 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors,”“ the NICD said. The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%; the Eastern Cape for 14%; Mpumalanga for 7%; the Free State for 5%; Limpopo and the North West each accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape for 2% of the new cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Monday is 22.0% which is lower than Sunday’s (27.2%). The 7-day average is 27.4% on Monday, which is lower than Sunday’s (28.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said. There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.