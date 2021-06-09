SA records over 8000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
SOUTH AFRICA has recorded an increase of 8 881 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirmed that the country's cumulative Covid-19 case count had increased to 1 712 939. The death toll has increased by 129 to 57 310.
According to the NICD, the majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (58%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) province.
“There was an increase of 1 150 admissions in the past 24 hours, the largest increase being in Gauteng province with 587 new admissions. There were 135 additional in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.
Meanwhile, teachers’ unions have confirmed that teachers, cleaners and other support staff at public schools could be vaccinated against Covid-19 this month.
National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa executive director Basil Manuel said at least 500 000 Johnson & Johnson doses had been secured for the education sector, and the vaccine was still awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.
IOL