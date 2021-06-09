SA records over 8000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

SOUTH AFRICA has recorded an increase of 8 881 new cases in the last 24 hours. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases confirmed that the country's cumulative Covid-19 case count had increased to 1 712 939. The death toll has increased by 129 to 57 310.

According to the NICD, the majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (58%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) province. “There was an increase of 1 150 admissions in the past 24 hours, the largest increase being in Gauteng province with 587 new admissions. There were 135 additional in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

