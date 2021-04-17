SA reports 1325 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South Africa has reported 1325 news cases of Covid-19 taking the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1 565 680 according the Department of Health. Of the 48 new Covid-19 related deaths that have been reported KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16, Gauteng 13, the Northern Cape 10, the Free State 9 and the Eastern Cape 1. This takes the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53 711. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 1 489 457. According to the Department of Health, 292 623 vaccines have been administered. Vaccine

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be suspended.

Mkhize made the announcement after US health authorities advised on the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States amid blood clot fears.

According to Health Minister, there had not been any reports of blood clots that have formed after the vaccination with the J&J vaccine in the country.

Registration

As of April 16, registration for the Covid-19 vaccine on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will begin.

The vaccine registration will be open for all but the rollout of the vaccines will take place in two phases on May 17 and October 17.

The EVDS is linked to the supply chain management and will be used to track the availability of doses in specific regions.

EVDS, a web-based application, can be accessed with multiple devices, including mobile and desktop.

The platform will provide the public with two options for registration, which will either be self-registration or assisted registration.

IOL