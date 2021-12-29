Sama welcomes Health Department’s U-turn on Covid-19 isolation, quarantine and contact tracing protocols

Durban – The South African Medical Association (Sama) has welcomed the Department of Health's decision to revise Covid-19 contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols. On Tuesday, the department did a U-turn on a previous circular about how long a person should isolate or quarantine should they either contract Covid-19 or if they were in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said revising the circular is a step in the right direction. She said that withdrawing the initial circular would only create confusion. She said the circular on contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation protocols were good protocols.

Coetzee said that tracking and tracing would not be helpful because a person could already be infected but still test negative. She said a person could have been infected before, but because the test cannot distinguish between live or dead viral particles, a person might still test positive although they are asymptomatic and maybe had Covid-19 two or three weeks before. The department said the reason for the revision was based on a number of scientific factors including that most people have vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose and developed some level of immunity. This has contributed to the current low hospitalisation and high recovery rates.

The department explained that many people do not show any symptoms, and only a small percentage of them are diagnosed. “A number of people including children who are in contact with Covid-19 positive people, lose their income and valuable school time while staying at home without symptoms,” the department said. “Thus, in line with the principles of transparency and openness, the department has decided to put the implementation of the revised policy changes on hold, while taking all additional comments and inputs received into consideration. This means the status quo remains, and all prior existing regulations with regards to contact tracing, quarantine and isolation remain applicable.