SANDF evicts foreign nationals found squatting in KZN military house

Durban – Foreign nationals squatting in a military house in KwaZulu-Natal have been evicted, the SA Defence Force said. SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, said officials acted on a court-issued order against a Nigerian woman and her relatives.

"The house is situated in Vause Road in the Berea in Durban. An eviction order was granted by the local court against a Nigerian woman who was married to an SANDF official who has since retired from service, divorced the woman and left the property which was allocated to him as per the SANDF housing scheme for married military couples. Picture: SANDF

“The order was executed during the inspection and audit on Wednesday,” he said. Mahapa said the woman had invited her family to live with her. “A Nigerian man and woman were found with their daughters, aged 20 and 24. Both have SA ID cards,” he said.

With the assistance of Berea police, SAPS K9 officials and a private security company, the officers searched the property for any illegal goods or to ascertain if criminal activity occurred at the property. Picture: SANDF

Mahapa said when the multi-disciplinary team arrived at he home, they found new and used electronic equipment and bicycles which the family could not account for. “These have been confiscated from the occupants until such time they can account for the electronic equipment found at the house. “The illegal occupants of the house have since been evicted and the house secured. The matter is under investigation by the relevant military and law enforcement officials to determine certain aspects connected to the matter,” Mahapa said.