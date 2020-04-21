SANDF soldier killed in fatal crash pursuing suspicious vehicle during lockdown

Durban - A South African National Defence Force soldier was killed in an accident while pursuing a vehicle that failed to stop at a roadblock in Mpumalanga over the weekend. SANDF soldier Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane, 29, sustained fatal injuries after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned. Another SAPS member is recovering. According to Captain Jaco Theunisse, a senior staff officer for the SANDF, Kgatlhane had been supporting the South African Police Services during the Covid-19 national lockdown operations. "The accident occurred when a SAPS vehicle he was travelling in overturned while in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle that did not stop at a roadblock at Acornhoek, Mpumalanga on Saturday, April 18."

He said Kgatlhane who was born in Seoding Village, Pampierstad in the Northwest Province is survived by his mother adding that funeral details were yet to be confirmed.

Theunisse said Kgatlhane was a member of 4 South African Infantry Battalion (4 SAI BN).

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Honourable Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Dr Sam Gulube and the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke express their condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier and have also wished the injured SAPS members a speedy and healthy recovery," concluded Theunisse

IOL