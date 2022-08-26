Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 26, 2022

Sanral launches pothole reporting app, see how it works

Picture: Itumeleng English/ANA Archives

Published 4m ago

Durban – The South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) has launched an application that motorists can use to report potholes.

In conjunction with the Department of Transport, the app comes on the heels of the department's Operation Vala Zonke ‘Fixing potholes together’ campaign.

The app can be downloaded on both the iOS app and Google Play stores.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said:“The app will work in conjunction with the Sanral pothole management app and will allow the public to raise any issues, upload pictures of potholes, provide real-time location of the road on an interactive map that will show the owners of the different roads. The app will also provide status updates on issues raised using a pothole ticketing system.”

Sanral will co-ordinate the effort of working with the provinces and municipalities.

The information would be assigned to the relevant authority, depending on where the road is. The maintenance depot responsible for that road would then repair the pothole.

Mbalula said the department would monitor and assess the impact of the interventions over the next six months.

A monitoring and evaluation capability had been put in place.

“This will enable Sanral to generate audit reports, which will form the basis for validation of the work undertaken and the turnaround time in attending to potholes. Through this intervention, we are raising the bar on service delivery by ensuring that the voice of the citizen is heard,” the minister said.

IOL

