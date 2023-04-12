Sanral warns of temporary road closure of N3 between Umlaas Road and Pietermaritzburg

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the Interchange on the N3 between Camperdown and Pietermaritzburg will be closed as part of the upgrade to the highway.

The northbound off-ramp of the Umlaas Road (Umbumbulu) interchange will be closed for three months from April 14.

Sanral’s eastern region project engineer, Corne Roux, said the closure was necessary in order to lower the N3 in the vicinity of the current access, as part of the upgrade of the N3 from a four-lane to an eight-lane freeway.

“Motorists travelling north on the N3 from Durban towards R56, Richmond, Thornville or Umbumbulu are advised to take the Camperdown off-ramp and to turn left onto the R103 towards the R603 and Umlaas Road, as per the yellow route indicated below,” Roux added.

Sanral has begun upgrades along the N3 between Ashburton and PMB. The route is one of South Africa’s biggest routes between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It is also an important cargo route. The project seeks to widen the roadway as well as install lighting along the road. For the moment, contraflow conditions have been set in place and the speed limit reduced to 80km/h for safety reasons.