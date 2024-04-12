Santaco looking to go digital with online booking system for long-distance travel

By Simon Majadibovu The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is planning to go digital after it introduced a new online booking system which will allow commuters to reserve their seats for long-distance travel.

The initiative was conceived during the strict Covid-19 lockdown. Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala told IOL News that the “Book A Taxi” system is undergoing trials in two provinces, namely Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Phala said they noted during the pandemic that there were long queues to access long distance vehicles and they sought to address this by collaborating with fleet management technology companies to come up with the mobile app and website.

The “Book A Taxi” app-based system allows commuters of long-distance taxi services to book their seats. “We saw a loophole in our operations with many commuters waiting for long on busy weekend periods. We then endeavoured in this technology to fill the gap.” She added: “The system will improve commuters experience through less lengthy waiting periods.”

Currently, the system is undergoing trials in two provinces, namely Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Phala said the system was at a testing phase, for both provinces as in terms of the taxi industry they are the highest in size of operations,” she explained. During the trial phase of the system, commuters purchase physical cards and load them with points. These points enable them to bypass queues when they visit the taxi rank.

Meanwhile, Phala stressed that there will be extra charges associated with the convenience of pre-booking. “Similarly to a priority pass in the airport space, there will be additional costs which will largely support the system being used and the operation thereof,” she added. The online system is expected to be launched at the end of the year.

Phala further urged the citizens of this country to embrace the new system being implemented by the taxi industry. “This will help improve this age-long business to continue to serve the present-day commuters in an ideal manner.” [email protected]