Saphra denies giving Ivermectin the nod for Covid

THE SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra) has refuted claims that it has authorised Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

It said Soolantra cream ‒ an Ivermectin product ‒ has been approved for the treatment of a skin condition, not related to Covid-19.

Soolantra cream was not for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19, Saphra warned.

“The effect of the registration of the Soolantra cream is that compounding is allowed in accordance with the provisions of section 14(4) of the Medicines Act such as for specific patients, on the basis of a prescription by a medical practitioner,” Sahpra said.

Sahpra said it remained steadfast in its position that Ivermectin may be prescribed and dispensed to patients without awaiting Section 21 authorisation, but it is still subject to receiving Section 21 authorisation, informed consent and all reporting requirements normally required under Section 21.