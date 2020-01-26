DURBAN - South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla John Sitole on Sunday commended the swift arrest of a man in connection with the killing of a SAPS constable in Berea in Durban.
On Friday, Sitole ordered implementation of the SAPS 72-hour activation plan in an effort to apprehend the suspect who shot Constable Siphelele Cele dead, Sitole's office said in a statement.
Cele was shot on Friday morning when he and another SAPS officer stopped a suspicious looking vehicle in Berea.
The activation plan entailed mobilising "critical resources", including Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the Durban K9 unit, and the Durban flying squad.
The suspect was arrested on Saturday night in Pietermaritzburg while attempting to board a bus to Johannesburg. The suspect spotted the officers as they were about to approach him and he attempted to flee.
"The suspect was stopped and arrested through the use of the police K9. He was found in possession of a SAPS service pistol which was robbed from a police official in Umlazi in December 2019."