SAPS search for KZN traditional leader kidnapped by bogus cops

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL police are searching for a local traditional leader who was kidnapped from his home by five men, dressed as police officers.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said on Monday, Makhosandile Ngcobo was at home in Nkulu Ward in KwaNyuswa when five armed men, posing at police officers, kidnapped him. The men were dressed in full police uniform.

"The men held up the family members and a security guard and tied them up with cable ties. They made off with cellphones, car keys and firearms before fleeing with Ngcobo," Gwala said.

She said a case of kidnapping was opened at the Eqinqoleni SAPS.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping is urged to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Cele on 082 411 5341/039 534 7100 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Ngcobo leads the Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council in eZingolweni under the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka

has expressed his concerns about this incident and called for members of the community to come forward with any information that might assist in ensuring a safe return of Ibamba and lead to the apprehension of those responsible for the kidnapping.

IOL