SA’s Covid-19 cases climb by more than 13 000, 136 new deaths reported

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded an increase of over 13 000 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that 13 246 new cases were reported.

"These concerning figures represent the highest number of daily cases and positivity rate recorded since January 2021. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases increased to 1 774 312," the NICD said. The NICD said the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng provinces are officially in a third wave, with the remaining five provinces seeing sustained increases in the number of cases. "The majority of cases reported today are once again from Gauteng," the NICD said.

Picture: NICD There has also been an increase of 940 hospital admissions and 136 deaths.

In total, SA's Covid-19 death toll stands at 58 118. "Citizens should remain vigilant in following Covid-19 preventative measures by wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, practicing healthy hand hygiene - through washing and/or sanitising - maintaining physical distancing of at least 1.5m and limiting social interactions as much as possible," the NICD said. This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially announced the country’s move to level 3.

This means that: The hours of curfew will start at 10pm and end at 4am. Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 9pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew. All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places. Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed. Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed. The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday (This excludes public holidays) Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 9pm. Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly forbidden. Picture: GCIS