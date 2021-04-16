SA’s Covid-19 cases increase by 1 424, 92 new deaths recorded
DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded more than 1400 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said SA's coronavirus cumulative count had increased by 1 564 355 with 1 4245 new cases recorded.
Mkhize said 92 new deaths had been recorded.
Eastern Cape - 14
Free State - 3
Gauteng - 12
KwaZulu-Natal - 3
Mpumalanga - 2
North West - 52
Northern Cape - 5
Western Cape - 1
"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 291 264. Of these 31 600 tests were completed since the last report. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 488 572, representing a recovery rate of 95%," Mkhize said.
Earlier today, Mkhize announced that the Electronic Vaccination Data System is now available to the general public and invites all citizens aged 60 years and above to register for vaccination.