SA’s Covid-19 cases increase by 1 424, 92 new deaths recorded

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded more than 1400 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said SA's coronavirus cumulative count had increased by 1 564 355 with 1 4245 new cases recorded.

Mkhize said 92 new deaths had been recorded.

Eastern Cape - 14

Free State - 3

Gauteng - 12