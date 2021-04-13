SA's Covid-19 recovery rate remains steady at 95%

DURBAN - MORE than 1.4million people in South Africa have recovered from Covid-19. On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 1 485 315 people have recovered, with the country's recovery rate remaining firm at 95%. Mkhize said SA's Covid cases has climbed by just over 800 with 67 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Eastern Cape - 8 Free State - 9

Gauteng - 28

North West - 19

Northern Cape - 2

Western Cape - 1

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 181 143. Of these 26 165 tests were completed since the last report. The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 292 623," Mkhize said.

Earlier this evening, Mkhize announced that SA has decided to voluntarily suspend the roll out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the death of a US woman and reports of at least five others reporting blood clots just days after being vaccinated.

"In South Africa, we have not had any reports of clots that have formed after vaccination, and this is after having inoculated 289 787 health care workers under the Sisonke Protocol. We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated," Mkhize said.

He added that in the extremely unlikely event that the J&J roll out is completely halted, SA will not have any impediment to proceed with phase two of the roll out with the Pfizer vaccine.

