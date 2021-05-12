SA’s Covid cases breach 1.6m, close to 55 000 deaths recorded

DURBAN - IN the last 24 hours, South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 cases have increased to 1.6 million.

In its daily Covid statistics media statement, the Health Ministry confirmed that 2 759 new cases were identified, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1 602 031.

KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of active cases, while Gauteng has recorded 5 651 active cases and the Free State has 4 984 active cases.

"Today 72 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, which brings the total to 54 968 deaths," Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

Picture: Health Ministry

Eastern Cape - 6

Free State - 13

Gauteng - 27

KwaZulu-Natal - 5

Mpumalanga - 5

Northern Cape - 4

Western Cape - 12

Picture: Health Ministry

"The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 734, representing a recovery rate of 95%. Under the Sisonke Protocol, 430 730 healthcare workers have been vaccinated. The number of tests conducted to date is 10 968 926. Of these 37 020 tests were conducted since the last report," he said.

IOL