SA’s Covid cases climb by 3000 for a second day, 112 deaths recorded

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa's confirmed number of Covid-19 cases has increased by more than 3000 for a second day in a row.

Today, the Health Ministry confirmed that 3 141 new infections were reported, taking the total number of cases in SA to 1 608 393.

Gauteng now has the country's highest number of active cases (7 186) following by KwaZulu-Natal (5 602) and the Northern Cape (5 171).

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 112 new Covid-related deaths have been recorded, increasing the total count to 55 124.

Picture: Health Ministry

Eastern Cape - 1

Free State - 42

Gauteng - 14

Kwa-Zulu Natal - 5

North West - 40

Western Cape -10

Free State and North West have back captured data over several months as part of their auditing processes, Mkhize explained.

Picture: Health Ministry

"The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 522 165, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%. The number of tests conducted to date is 11 052 993. Of these 41 994 tests were conducted since the last report. The number of vaccinations completed under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 474 318," Mkhize said.

Earlier today, Gauteng Premier announced that the third wave of Covid-19 has hit the province.

Premier David Makhura said for the past two days the province has been recording over 1 000 positive cases.

He noted that the Emfuleni region in the Vaal has seen a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases during the last three weeks.

IOL