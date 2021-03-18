SA's Covid death count climbs to 51 724, 1 464 new cases recorded

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded 90 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's Covid-19-related death count now stands at 51 724. SA has a cumulative total of 1 533 961 cases with 1 464 new cases reported. As per the latest from the Health Ministry, Limpopo recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Eastern Cape - 3 Free State - 10

Gauteng - 12

KwaZulu-Natal - 14

Limpopo - 33

Mpumalanga - 5

and Western Cape - 13

Picutre: Health Ministry

"Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 894 representing a recovery rate of 95%. The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 556 404 with 31 550 tests completed since the last report. The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 177 275," health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The World Health Organization has reported that Africa's vaccine program is gaining momentum, however, according to SA Deputy President David Mabuza, the country's roll-out plan is not moving as fast as hoped. During a visit to the Biovac Institute, Mabuza said several vaccine sites did not have enough doses.

He said visit was to assess the facilities capabilities, infrastructure and investments made to support vaccine manufacturing and development.

The country has allocated R10 billion to purchase Covid-19 vaccines with agreements already entered into to acquire the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.

IOL