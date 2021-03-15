SA’s Covid recovery rate remains firm at 95%, 613 new cases recorded

DURBAN - ALMOST 1.5million people have recovered from Covid. According to the latest Covid-19 statistics from the SA Health Ministry, 1 455 325 people have recovered from the coronavirus, taking the country's recovery rate to 95%. Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that SA's cumulative Covid count had climbed to 1 530 033 with 613 new cases identified in the last 24 hours. However, 95 new deaths were reported: Eastern Cape - 7 Free State - 6

Gauteng - 8

KwaZulu-Natal - 22

Limpopo - 1

Mpumalanga - 4

North West - 32

Northern Cape - 5

Western Cape - 10

This brings the country's death toll to 51 421.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 465 515 with 15 023 tests completed since the last report. The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 147 753.

Picture: Dept of Health

Globally, 120 642 910 people have tested positive for Covid with 2 668 606 deaths and 97 235 354 recoveries.

Earlier today the World Health Organization revealed that the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund has seen unprecedented solidarity. The Fund was created a year ago.

WHO DG, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said to date, more than 661 000 donors have contributed nearly US$ 250 million.

He said the funds have be used to provide millions of frontline workers with critical personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and testing kits; to manage misinformation and the infodemic; support vulnerable populations like refugees and displaced persons; and helped accelerate the research on vaccines, tests and treatments.

"Despite this progress, current trends show that the fight is far from over. That’s why today the fund launches a renewed call for action for funds to contribute to the estimated US$ 1.96 billion required by WHO in 2021 to respond to remaining and new challenges in the fight against Covid," he said.

