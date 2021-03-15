SA’s Covid recovery rate remains firm at 95%, 613 new cases recorded
DURBAN - ALMOST 1.5million people have recovered from Covid. According to the latest Covid-19 statistics from the SA Health Ministry, 1 455 325 people have recovered from the coronavirus, taking the country's recovery rate to 95%.
Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that SA's cumulative Covid count had climbed to 1 530 033 with 613 new cases identified in the last 24 hours.
However, 95 new deaths were reported:
Eastern Cape - 7
Free State - 6
Gauteng - 8
KwaZulu-Natal - 22
Limpopo - 1
Mpumalanga - 4
North West - 32
Northern Cape - 5
Western Cape - 10
This brings the country's death toll to 51 421.
"The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 465 515 with 15 023 tests completed since the last report. The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 147 753.
Globally, 120 642 910 people have tested positive for Covid with 2 668 606 deaths and 97 235 354 recoveries.
Earlier today the World Health Organization revealed that the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund has seen unprecedented solidarity. The Fund was created a year ago.
WHO DG, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said to date, more than 661 000 donors have contributed nearly US$ 250 million.
He said the funds have be used to provide millions of frontline workers with critical personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and testing kits; to manage misinformation and the infodemic; support vulnerable populations like refugees and displaced persons; and helped accelerate the research on vaccines, tests and treatments.
"Despite this progress, current trends show that the fight is far from over. That’s why today the fund launches a renewed call for action for funds to contribute to the estimated US$ 1.96 billion required by WHO in 2021 to respond to remaining and new challenges in the fight against Covid," he said.
IOL