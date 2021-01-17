SA’s Covid recovery rate shows slight increase

DURBAN - MORE that one million South Africans have recovered after contracting the coronavirus. According to Department of Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, a total of 1 098 441 people have recovered, pushing the country's recovery rate to 82.1%. This is a noted improvement from Saturday's recovery rate of 81.7% and Friday's rate of 80.9%. On Sunday, Mkhize announced that SA's cumulative Covid cases had increased by 12 267 to 1 337 926. He added that 254 more Covid-related deaths had been recorded, bringing SA Covid death tally to 37 105. Eastern Cape - 22 Free State - 13

Gauteng - 59

KwaZulu-Natal - 40

Mpumalanga - 16,

North West - 26

Northern Cape - 6

Western Cape - 72

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 613 470 with 54 696 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, speaking during his weekly update, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, warned those who have recovered from Covid to be wary of getting re-infected.

"Those declaring that they have beaten Covid on social media need to know that such statements are dangerous and even insensitive at a time where so many people are in mourning, having lost their loved ones," he said.

"They are dangerous in a sense that they create a false sense of security that implies that when people recover from Covid-19, they will not contract the virus again. We believe this is reckless because there is a growing body of scientific evidence and living examples that prove that it is possible to get re-infected," he said.

IOL