Sassa confirms new address of Chatsworth offices

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Wednesday confirmed that it has secured a new site for its Chatsworth offices. Last week Sassa announced the closure of its branch in the Durban South area after it was certified unsafe for use.

In a statement issued at the time, Sassa said the issue also impacted the electricity in the building and prohibited people from entering the premises. The following week, Sassa said it had moved its offices to the 1st floor, 6 Bhaktivedanta Swami Circle. "The new premises are situated opposite the building Sassa used before, and the agency is expected to temporarily utilise this office space for a period of three months starting from Monday, November 20. Office business hours are from Monday to Friday 7.30am to 4pm. The office is closed on weekends and public holidays," said regional manager Thamo Mzobe.

She added that clients can also use the online portal services.sassa.gov.za to apply for various social grants online. "One of the guiding principles of how we work is to put customer needs at the forefront of everything we do. It is for this reason that we are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that while we are temporarily using this office space, we expedite our plans to find long-term accommodation,” Mzobe said. She further pleaded with clients to bear with staff and interventions that are intended to improve the customer experience.