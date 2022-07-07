Satanic Church wishes co-founder 'success' after he finds Jesus

Durban: The South African Satanic Church has wished co-founder Riaan Swiegelaar well on his future endeavours. Swiegelaar recently announced his resignation from the organisation on June 29.

In a short media statement, it confirmed Swiegelaar's resignation as the presiding reverend of the SASC a month earlier. “Riaan Swiegelaar resigned from his position as the presiding reverend of the South African Satanic Church on May 30. He also stepped down from our church council as well as dissolved his membership with the organisation,” the council said. It added that documentation and content of his exit interview, as well as a non-disclosure agreement signed by Swiegelaar, was placed on record and was available to members.

“We as the SASC Council would like to thank him for his contribution to the SA Satanic Church. We wish him success with his future endeavours,” the council said. In a Facebook Live interview, Swiegelaar said in May, he had been interviewed on a Cape Town radio station, where he proclaimed that he did not believe in the existence of Jesus Christ. Swiegelaar said that after the interview, a staffer from the radio station walked up to him and hugged him in a way that he had never been hugged before.

Swiegelaar said a week later, he had to perform a ritual to see “how to get more power and influence”, and Jesus appeared to him. “I said, if you are Jesus, you need to prove it. And he flooded me with the most beautiful love and energy, and I recognised that immediately because the woman at the radio station showed that to me. That’s how I recognised the love of Christ. Because four Christians showed it to me, not the others,” Swiegelaar said.

