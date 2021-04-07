Scrap collector discovers body of dead man floating in Tongaat stream
DURBAN – KZN police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 30-year-old was found floating in a stream in Tongaat yesterday.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was found with assault wounds in a stream at Flamingo Heights at about 10am.
The victim sustained injuries on the head and a case of murder was opened at Tongaat SAPS.
She said the motive was under investigation.
According to reaction unit boss Prem Balram, the partially naked body of the victim was discovered by a scrap collector.
“He approached a member of Reaction Unit South Africa who was on patrol in the area and informed him of the discovery. Reaction officers proceeded to SD Flats in Flamingo Heights.
“Officers on foot crossed the railway line and discovered the body in a stream at the base of an embankment. Rocks covered in blood was discovered near the body.
“The deceased is believed to have been bludgeoned to death however this could not be immediately established,” Balram said.
IOL