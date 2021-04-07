Scrap collector discovers body of dead man floating in Tongaat stream

DURBAN – KZN police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 30-year-old was found floating in a stream in Tongaat yesterday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was found with assault wounds in a stream at Flamingo Heights at about 10am.

The victim sustained injuries on the head and a case of murder was opened at Tongaat SAPS.

She said the motive was under investigation.

According to reaction unit boss Prem Balram, the partially naked body of the victim was discovered by a scrap collector.