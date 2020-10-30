Second foetus in a week found in a shallow grave in KZN

Durban – Another foetus was found in a shallow grave this week in KwaZulu-Natal. According to Parbhoo Sewpersadh, spokesperson for Durban Metro Police, their search and rescue officers responded to a call for a reported shallow grave in Hillcrest, Protea vicinity. “Detectives pointed out the area where it was alleged that a mother buried her child. “Members carefully excavated the identified area and recovered the remains of a +- 5 months foetus.” Sewpersad said the foetus was placed in a body bag and handed over to SAPS.

“A concealment of birth docket was opened.”

In a separate incident on Monday, a foetus wrapped in a linen saver was found in a shallow grave in Umzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, police officers from Port Shepstone search and rescue and K9 search and rescue were called out for a possible concealment of birth.

“The K9 Bear was utilised at an area pointed out by an eyewitness and after a positive reaction the area was carefully dug and a foetus wrapped in a linen saver was found in the shallow grave.

“The foetus was placed in a small body bag and handed over to forensic pathology services on the scene and all role players in attendance.”

A concealment of birth docket was also opened.

IOL