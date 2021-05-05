Security guards implicated in KZN cash heist

DURBAN - Three security guards are among four suspects nabbed for a cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

The four, aged between 31 and 60, are expected to make their first appearance in the Harding Magistrate's Court later today.

Hawks spokesperson in KZN Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said on April 30, two armoured vehicles had been travelling from Port Shepstone to Kokstad after collecting cash from a depot.

"Whilst travelling in convoy the other vehicle disappeared and the other one was allegedly intercepted by the suspects. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspects fled the scene. The case was reported at Harding police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for investigation," Mhlongo said.

He said officers interviewed the security guards who were robbed and it was established that three of the guards were involved in the robbery.

"It is suspected that they colluded with the suspects. Their houses were searched and three of them were found with cash allegedly taken during the heist. A total amount of R709 510 was recovered," Mhlongo said.

IOL