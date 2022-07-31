Seven KZN men gunned down in latest mass shooting

Durban -- Seven people have been gunned down in yet another mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night. It is alleged that the victims were seated at an establishment in the Marianhill area when they were attacked.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brig Jay Naicker, said at around 7:30pm, a group of unknown men opened fire at people who were at a tuckshop in Marianhill. Seven people, aged between 30 and 65, died at the scene. “Initial investigations revealed that three of the deceased were the tuckshop owner as well as his two sons and one other man who was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer, might have been the actual target of the hit.”

He added that KZN SAPS Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has mobilised all available police resources to hunt down the assailants. Mkhwanazi said this incident, once again, demonstrates SAPS's concern that firearms are contributing to the high levels of crime in the province and are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. "We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book," he said.

This shooting comes just weeks after four men entered a tavern in Pietermaritzburg and gunned down four people, wounding eight others. Bonginkosi Genius Zaca, 27, Thembelani Sanele Malevu, 23, Melizwe Advocate Mjwara, 22, and Sabelo Felix Mabaso, 36, have since been arrested and have since abandoned their bail application. They face charges of murder as well as attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition. The accused will appear in court again in September. They remain in custody until then.

