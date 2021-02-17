Shallcross man charged for attempting to petrol bomb his neighbour’s house granted bail
Durban – A Shallcross man, charged for conspiracy to murder for attempting to petrol his bomb his neighbour’s house, has been granted bail.
Tevin Singh, 20, of Shallcross, was released on R3 000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Part of his bail conditions is he has to relocate from his home.
According to a source, not authorised to speak to the media, Singh had hired a person to petrol bomb his neighbour’s house because they had called the cops on him.
The hired person told the neighbours the plan, who in turn called the police.
On Monday, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on February 13 at 9.30pm, the suspect was arrested by Chatsworth police in Shallcross after he assisted another man to petrol bomb a home.
She said police were summoned to the scene, retrieved a petrol bomb and disposed of it.
The matter was adjourned to March 24 for further investigation.
IOL