Shallcross man charged for attempting to petrol bomb his neighbour’s house granted bail

Durban – A Shallcross man, charged for conspiracy to murder for attempting to petrol his bomb his neighbour’s house, has been granted bail.

Tevin Singh, 20, of Shallcross, was released on R3 000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Part of his bail conditions is he has to relocate from his home.

According to a source, not authorised to speak to the media, Singh had hired a person to petrol bomb his neighbour’s house because they had called the cops on him.

The hired person told the neighbours the plan, who in turn called the police.