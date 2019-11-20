JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal's social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has expressed "disgust" after an insurance company allegedly refused to pay for the burial of the loved one of a grieving family.
Khoza's comments follow a video that went viral on social media showing two women carrying a corpse in a body-bag to the Old Mutual offices in KwaDukuza, placing the body-bag in the offices, and demanding their claim be paid out.
Old Mutual allegedly refused to pay out the claim, leaving the Mtshali family unable to make funeral arrangements.