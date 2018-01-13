DNA tests are still under way, but a badly burnt body found in a sugar cane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was on Thursday identified as that of 20-year-old Durban woman, Siam Lee. Picture: Archives

Durban - A relative of slain Durban woman Siam Lee, who was taken in for questioning on Friday, has been released without charge.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that no arrests had yet been made.





DNA tests are still under way, but a badly burnt body found in a sugar cane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was on Thursday identified as Lee’s.





She was apparently identified by her lip ring and her feet, bringing to an end a large-scale search for the missing 20-year-old.









Lee was reported missing on January 4, hours after she had disappeared from what is believed to be a brothel operating under the guise of a “guesthouse” in Margaret Maytom Avenue in Durban North.





The Sunday Tribune reported that Lee’s death was allegedly linked to a R50 000 drug debt.





After her disappearance, posters appealing for information on Lee’s whereabouts were plastered all over social media, while police and private security companies scoured the city in search of the young woman.





A police identikit released of a man they believe can assist with the Siam Lee investigation.



Police have released an identikit of a man they believe could have information on the case.





He and Lee allegedly left the Margaret Maytom Road property together, in a black Mercedes Benz Vito/ V-class, with unknown GP number plates.





Anyone with information can contact Durban North’s Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849 or 031 560 8004.





They can also contact Crime Stop at 0860 010 111.





