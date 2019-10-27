Sindiso Magaqa's friend survives 'assassination' attempt









File photo: Pexels Two weeks after raising concerns about his safety emanating from pursuing justice for the late Sindiso Magaqa, Thabiso Zulu, a key figure in the case has been shot. Fortunately, Zulu survived the assassination attempt that allegedly happened on Saturday night in Pietermaritzburg. Although details are sketchy for now, Independent Media understands that Zulu was in Copesville township in Pietermaritzburg and was with friends when the shooting incident happened and the people who shot at him fled the scene and are still at large. No one died but Zulu was wounded and was rushed to hospital where it is said he is in a critical condition. The spokesperson of the SAPS in KZN, Brigadier Jay Nackier, confirmed that a case was opened with them regarding the matter and they investigating it.

Zulu and some in the Harry Gwala region of the ANC maintain that Magaqa, a former secretary general of the ANC youth league, was assassinated because of fighting corruption inside Mzimkhulu municipality where he was councillor.

Zulu later made the same allegations before the Moerane commission which was probing political killings in the province.

Two weeks ago when the murder trial of Magaqa resumed, Zulu said: "I have been denied protection for full two years despite three reports

recommending that I must be provided with such."

This was in reference to a Public Protector's ruling that he should be protected but the SAPS said it does not protect private citizens.

Political Bureau