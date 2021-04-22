Sister appeals for help after her missing brother was last seen leaving in an e-hailing cab

DURBAN: Police have confirmed they are looking for a 40-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a relative’s home in an e-hailing cab, in Phoenix.

Neil Matthews, 40, a car salesman at a dealership in uMhlanga, was last seen on April 13, according to his sister Natasha Matthews.

She said her brother had left their father’s home in Brookdale, between 9.30am and 10.30am.

“That was the last time we saw him,” she said.

She said Matthew’s cellphone has been switched off since Sunday.

“Prior to that, we managed to get a hold of him, but the communication has been very unclear.

“On Sunday, we got a voice note from him saying that we should not pay any ransom, and there has been no communication since.

“This is when we decided to go to the police station and open both a kidnapping and missing person docket.

“The police are now involved and our family are hoping we will receive answers soon.”

Natasha said they were “worried sick” and had no clue what could have happened to him.

She said this was the first time her brother had gone missing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said: “We can confirm that the missing person is still being sought by police. The matter is still under investigation.”

IOL