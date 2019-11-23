Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Durban - Six teenagers were arrested, one of whom was wounded, during a high-speed car chase and shoot-out with police on the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in Durban North on Friday night, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said. Police officers from Durban North SAPS spotted a vehicle which raised their suspicions, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement on Saturday.

As police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the occupants, aged 15 and 16, sped off and a chase ensued. When the vehicle reached Dumisani Makhaye Highway, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. During the shoot-out one of the suspects was wounded. He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

Five other teens were arrested and taken to the Greenwood Park Police Station. Police seized two firearms from the suspects. They were charged with attempted murder and being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were charged and released into the custody of their parents. They would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, Naicker said.