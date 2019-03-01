File picture

Durban - Six people were injured on Friday when a mini-bus taxi and car collided on the Mzinyati main road in Inanda, just outside of Durban, paramedics have said. According to Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare Limited, the accident occurred just after 9am.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and mini-bus were involved in a collision. One person from the car sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services had to use the jaws of life to free the patient," said Herbst.

Five other patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further treatment.

African News Agency (ANA)