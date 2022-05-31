Six months ago Durban’s China Emporium burnt. What happened to the building?

Durban: It’s been six months since China Emporium in the Durban CBD caught alight.
But the building on Doctor Pixley Kaseme Street in the Durban CBD still remains an eyesore.
Following the fire, the building was set to be demolished.
Dramatic video and photographs of people trying to escape the blaze was shared on social media.
The eThekwini’s Municipality Fire Department took almost a week to damp down the fire.
The building, from which 13 people were rescued, was immediately condemned and deemed unsafe, and no one was allowed to enter the building, not even the owners.
It was reported the fire started in the generator room.
At the time, the Fire Department confirmed the building would be demolished.
This week, they referred all queries to the Building Inspectorate Department.
In an emailed response, eThekwini Municipality said: “The matter will be adjudicated by the High Court. We cannot comment at this stage.”
IOL