Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Six months ago Durban’s China Emporium burnt. What happened to the building?

Fire fighters battles with smoke at A China Emporium Shopping centre in Park Street, Durban Central . Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Fire fighters battles with smoke at A China Emporium Shopping centre in Park Street, Durban Central . Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 35m ago

Share

Durban: It’s been six months since China Emporium in the Durban CBD caught alight.

But the building on Doctor Pixley Kaseme Street in the Durban CBD still remains an eyesore.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following the fire, the building was set to be demolished.

Dramatic video and photographs of people trying to escape the blaze was shared on social media.

The eThekwini’s Municipality Fire Department took almost a week to damp down the fire.

More on this

The building, from which 13 people were rescued, was immediately condemned and deemed unsafe, and no one was allowed to enter the building, not even the owners.

It was reported the fire started in the generator room.

At the time, the Fire Department confirmed the building would be demolished.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, they referred all queries to the Building Inspectorate Department.

In an emailed response, eThekwini Municipality said: “The matter will be adjudicated by the High Court. We cannot comment at this stage.”

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalityKwaZulu-Natal

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj